OSLO, Oct 31 Norway's Telenor reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the third quarter. The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns). Q3 2013 Forecast* Q3 2012 Revenues Norway 6,273 6,331 6,439 EBITDA 2,881 2,885 2,986 Revenues Sweden 2,766 2,717 2,716 EBITDA 931 837 808 Revenues Denmark 1,246 1,217 1,330 EBITDA 302 260 307 Revenues Hungary 1,020 1,069 1,060 EBITDA 351 363 321 Revenues Mobile Serbia 786 793 720 EBITDA 310 320 284 Revenues Mobile Montenegro 172 164 194 EBITDA 85 81 110 Revenues Bulgaria 454 502 n/a EBITDA 165 189 n/a Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,069 4,380 3,998 EBITDA 1,362 1,399 1,270 Revenues Mobile Digi 3,142 3,119 2,997 EBITDA 1,417 1,426 1,349 Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,939 1,843 1,660 EBITDA 1,028 950 857 Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,346 1,359 1,373 EBITDA 511 530 486 Revenues India 729 715 863 EBITDA -140 -77 -408 Revenues Broadcast 1,680 1,627 1,595 EBITDA 570 548 545 Revenues Other 1,186 1,184 1,198 EBITDA -149 -199 -90 TOTAL REVENUES 25,953 26,081 25,253 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 9,619 9,539 8,820 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA. (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 15 analysts. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)