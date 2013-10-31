MILAN Oct 31 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Thursday it had named board member Davide Croff as interim chief executive following the resignation of Piero Montani, who left the Milan bank to head smaller rival Carige.

Montani, 59, left abruptly after more than two years at Popolare Milano, which is due to present a business plan and a proposal to reform its ownership structure in mid-November.

Genoa-based Carige, considered one of Italy's weakest listed banks, is struggling to push through an 800 million euro capital strengthening plan.

Giuseppe Castagna, a former director-general of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest commercial bank, has been the frontrunner to become chief executive of the Milan-based lender, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

But Italian newspaper said on Thursday negotiations on the terms of Castagna's appointment had stalled. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Cowell)