LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Credit Suisse's head of sovereign,
supranational and agency syndicate has been put at risk as part
of a wider round of cuts undertaken by the Swiss institution,
multiple sources said.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Edward Mizuhara had been
at the bank since April 2006, having joined from Lehman
Brothers.
The bank was rumoured to be cutting around 65 jobs across
its fixed income business as part of recently announced plans to
shrink its presence in the area. Expectations had been that
sales and trading would be hurt most, but that origination and
syndicate could be affected as well.
Mizuhara reported to Greg Arkus, Credit Suisse's head of SSA
DCM and syndicate, who remains at the bank. Dhiren Shah, who has
been at Credit Suisse since 2006 and works on the covered bond
and SSA syndicate, will take on more syndicate responsibilities,
assisted by Chris Tuffey, head of European debt syndicate at the
bank.
Credit Suisse declined to comment, and Mizuhara could not be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)