LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - Spain's head of funding and debt management, Ignacio Fernandez-Palomero, has left his position after more than three years in the role, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Fernandez-Palomero has been replaced by Pablo de Ramon-Laca, the former senior adviser for funding.

Fernandez-Palomero took up the role at the Treasury in September 2010, moving from a position as the finance minister's adviser on bank restructuring.

According to market sources he is moving to the private sector, although the Treasury declined to comment. Fernandez-Palomero was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)