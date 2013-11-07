(Adds background, quotes, reporting lines)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The man at the helm of Spain's funding
team during the depths of the country's financial crisis has
left the Treasury, just weeks after it confirmed the end of a
two-year recession.
Ignacio Fernandez-Palomero, the deputy director and head of
funding and debt management, has left his position after more
than three years in the role, and has been replaced by his
deputy of five years Pablo de Ramon-Laca, the Treasury confirmed
on Thursday.
"Ignacio captained the department very well during some
turbulent times," said de Ramon-Laca.
Spain was thrown into financial crisis after a property
market crash spilled over to its banking sector. Fears the
eurozone's fourth largest economy would need to be bailed out
led bond investors to panic and its borrowing costs spiked to
unsustainable levels in the middle of 2012.
The Treasury managed Spain's sizable refinancing needs
through the depths of the crisis. A vote of confidence from the
European Central Bank in September last year helped quell fears
in peripheral markets, and yields on Spain's 10-year bonds fell
from highs of around 7% to touch pre-crisis levels below 4% in
2013.
As conditions improved, the debt agency managed to issue new
long-term debt, selling two 10-year bonds and a 15-year bond
earlier in the year, and culminating in the country issuing its
first 30-year bond since 2009 in October. That deal captured
over EUR10bn of demand, and was mainly sold to international
investors.
Spain announced at the end of last month that GDP in the
third quarter grew by 0.1%, the first quarterly expansion in
more than two years.
Fernandez-Palomero took up the role at the Treasury in
September 2010, moving from a position as the finance minister's
adviser on bank restructuring.
According to market sources he is moving to the private
sector, although the Treasury declined to comment.
Fernandez-Palomero was unavailable for comment.
The new funding head, de Ramon-Laca, will continue to report
to Inigo Fernandez de Mesa, the head of the Treasury.
