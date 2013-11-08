(Adds quote, details)
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 8 OPEC heavyweight
Saudi Arabia has cut back oil output that had held at record
rates of around 10 million barrels a day for three months
running to help offset a plunge in output from fellow OPEC
member Libya.
The world's top oil exporter turned down the taps to 9.75
million barrels per day (bpd) in October - versus 10.1 million
bpd the previous month, an industry source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
"I don't read too much into the Saudi reduction," said
Richard Mallinson, geopolitical risk analyst at Energy Aspects.
"Production is still at a high level, summer demand may have
eased a bit and the market was slightly better supplied."
The industry source said it was typical for there to be a
reduction in the amount of crude oil burned for power generation
at this time of year.
The kingdom's major oil customers say there was no sign of
big Saudi cuts in exports last month and that the drop mostly
reflected reduced domestic crude burning.
Riyadh lifted output to 10.05 million bpd in August, the
highest since records begin in 1980, according to figures from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
It pumped around that record rate during the third quarter
before slowing down in October.
"This is not a big cut and Saudi domestic demand is always
lower in winter. Unless there is a drop to 9.5 million barrels a
day or below - it wouldn't be considered a major reduction,"
said Sadad al-Husseini, a former top executive at Saudi Aramco.
"And if production sinks to 9 million, then it would
probably be based on a decision to soak up excess oil in the
market."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
on Dec. 4 to chart production policy for 2014. Output from the
12 member group fell below its official 30 million bpd target
for the first time in two years last month.
And demand for the group's crude in 2014 is forecast to sink
to 29 million bpd, according to the International Energy Agency,
while the cartel's own economists see the call on OPEC oil at
around 29.6 million bpd.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Christopher Johnson and
Peg Mackey; writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by William Hardy, Ron
Askew)