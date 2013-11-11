BUCHAREST Nov 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
FOREIGN TRADE
The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade
data for September At 0800 GMT.
INFLATION
The National Statistics Board will release inflation data
for October At 0800 GMT.
A median forecast of 14 analysts showed Romanian inflation
at 1.9 percent year-on-year in October, flat from September. The
monthly forecast is 0.3 percent.
ROSIA MONTANA
A special parliament commission designated to assess plans
by a Canadian company to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold
mine in the Carpathian Mountains is expected to deliver its
report on a government-backed bill to give Canadian miner
Gabriel Resources a green light to develop the Rosia
Montana site.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($180.02
million) in five-year treasury bonds.
ROMANIAN PRESIDENT CRITICISES PLANNED TAX HIKES
Romanian President Traian Basescu criticised the leftist
government on Friday for introducing new tax hikes in its fiscal
plans for next year under an IMF-led aid deal, saying the new
measures would choke economic recovery.
CHEVRON FILES SUIT AGAINST POLISH ANTI-SHALE GAS PROTESTERS
U.S. energy major Chevron said it had filed a civil
lawsuit against protesters in Poland who have prevented it from
reaching a site where it plans to explore for shale gas.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM BUYS GTS CENTRAL EUROPE FOR 546 MILLION
EUROS
Deutsche Telekom on Sunday said it had bought GTS
Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal
which hands the German telecom operator a fibre optic fixed-line
and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.