By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Barclays began testing investor
interest on Tuesday for a US dollar perpetual non-call five-year
bond in the low 8%s, as part of plans to beef up its leverage
ratio.
The UK bank wasted little time in accessing the public
market, having only finished a global investor roadshow on
Monday, with its own investment bank acting as sole bookrunner
and structuring adviser. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, SMBC Nikko, and UBS are acting as joint lead managers.
The deal is a perpetual callable at par in December 2018 and
every five-year anniversary thereafter, offered in benchmark
size and SEC-registered format.
It will be converted to equity if the bank's fully-loaded
common equity tier 1 ratio falls below 7% on a quarterly basis.
The fully-loaded trigger means the bank's GBP7.6bn of
goodwill capital, which currently acts as part of its
loss-absorbing cushion, will not be counted towards the capital
buffer for this deal.
At 7%, the trigger is much riskier for investors than the
5.125% required under Europe's new Basel regulatory
requirements. This was also demanded by the UK's Prudential
Regulatory Authority (PRA).
Like many other European banks, Barclays is raising capital
to meet the required 3% target for its leverage ratio. That
ratio stayed at 2.2% in the third quarter, even though Barclays
shed more than EUR100bn in assets and completed a GBP5.95bn
rights issue.
It is undertaking a series of measures to meet the 3% target
by the June 2014 deadline set down by the PRA.
The Barclays CoCos sold last November and in April this year
are likely to provide relevant pricing markers for the upcoming
deal. The 2022 bullet notes were quoted at 6.96%, and the 2023
notes callable in 2018 were quoted at 6.11% on a yield-to-call
basis.
The new bond is rated B+/BB+ by S&P and Fitch.