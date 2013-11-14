BRUSSELS Nov 14 European Union countries will
have funds in place to assist banks found to be short of capital
in upcoming stress tests, finance ministers will say on Friday,
according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters.
In the statement, designed to underscore EU countries'
readiness to act prompty following the health checks next year,
ministers will demand that bank investors first shoulder the
burden of rehabilitating such struggling banks.
But they will also outline how countries will stand by banks
in difficulty and how the euro zone will support those states
too weak to deal with the problems alone.
In the euro zone, governments that require assistance
recapitalising their banks should first apply for a loan from
the bloc' rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism.
Only afterwards may direct assistance be offered by the fund
to banks in difficulty, the statement said.