LONDON Nov 19 Global carbon dioxide emissions
from burning fossil fuels will rise to a record 36 billion
tonnes this year, a report by 49 researchers from 10 countries
said, showing the failure of governments to rein in the main
greenhouse gas blamed for global warming.
The report by the Global Carbon Project, which compiles data
from research institutes worldwide each year, was published in
the journal Earth Systems Data Discussions on Tuesday.
Its 2013 estimate represents a 2.1 percent gain versus 2012
and a 61 percent increase since 1990, the baseline year for the
U.N.'s Kyoto Protocol, the only global agreement that places
binding limits on national CO2 emission levels.
The report was published as officials from almost 200
nations are gathered in Warsaw, Poland, tasked with advancing
U.N. negotiations on a new pact to curb emissions from all
nations due to take effect from 2020.
"Governments ... need to agree how to reverse this trend.
Emissions must fall substantially and rapidly if we are to limit
global climate change to below 2 degrees Celsius," said the
report's lead author, Corinne Le Quere of the Tyndall Centre for
Climate Change Research at Britain's University of East Anglia,
in a statement.
She was referring to a rise in the average global
temperature from levels prior to the Industrial Revolution.
U.N.-backed scientists have warned that a gain above 2 degrees
will trigger extreme floods, droughts and storms.
The report shows that the rate of growth in global CO2
emissions is down slightly on the previous year's 2.2 percent
increase but is only slightly lower than the average growth of
2.7 percent a year in the last 10 years.
Emissions are increasing because strong growth in coal
consumption has outweighed any reductions from the rapid growth
in renewable energy in recent years, according to Glen Peters,
an author of the report based at CICERO, a climate research
institute in Norway.
"While society is seeing many positive developments in
renewable energy, this increased production capacity is not
simply displacing coal consumption," Peters said in a separate
statement.
