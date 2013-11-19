BUCHAREST Nov 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's coalition government of leftist Prime Minister
Victor Ponta holds meeting from 1130 GMT.
DUTCH HEIST
Romanians accused of stealing paintings from Rotterdam's
Kunsthal museum will attend new court hearings on Tuesday.
ROMANIA SELLS 700 MLN LEI IN BONDS DUE IN 2020
Romania sold the planned 700 million lei ($211.93 million)
in seven-year treasury bonds due in April 2020 on Monday, with
the average accepted yield at 5.04 percent against 5.11 percent
at a Sept. 12 tender.
CEE MARKETS
The forint rose to around a one-week high on Monday to lead
gains in emerging Europe, boosted by Hungary launching the sale
of 10-year dollar-denominated bonds and increased global
appetite global for riskier assets.
FORD
Ford Motor Co. does not plan at this moment any halt
in car production at its Romanian factory in December. Ford has
stopped production for three straight months in Romania starting
from September on weak demand.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 13
TAROM
State-owned carrier Tarom recorded loses of 83 million lei
($25.24 million) in the first nine months, 30 percent lower than
in the same period of last year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 12