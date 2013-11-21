Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): GORENJE The Slovenian home appliance maker plans to launch a secondary listing on the Warsaw bourse on Dec 30, writes Puls Biznesu. PENSIONS The parliament will begin debating the government's controversial pension overhaul plans on Dec 3, writes Parkiet. NEW FINANCE MINISTER Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk named a political novice as his new finance minister on Wednesday in a reshuffle designed to re-invigorate a government that many voters feel has lost its way after six years in power. For INSTANT VIEW, click, for a PROFILE on the new finance minister For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX