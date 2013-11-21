By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - HSBC is planning to raise USD15-20bn
of Additional Tier 1 capital in the coming years despite
misgivings as it seeks to meet new regulatory requirements,
Alain Stangroome, head of group capital planning at HSBC said.
Speaking at the IFR Bank Capital Conference held at the
Thomson Reuters Building in London on Thursday, Stangroome said
he would have opted for preference shares, but AT1 bonds were
now part of the (bank) capital landscape.
"We expect to start issuing Additional Tier 1 at some point
and will be addressing our shareholders in the next 12 months to
get approval," he said. "We have old instruments that start
amortising and we will need to start addressing that need," he
said.
Under the Basel 3 framework, banks can raise 1.5% of their
6% Tier 1 capital ratio in the form of non-dilutive equity-like
instruments.
According to Citigroup's research, European banks currently
have EUR124bn of Tier 1 debt outstanding that would currently be
eligible for grandfathering, giving them around EUR100bn of Tier
1 capital treatment.
By 2017, Citigroup analysts estimate that the capital
treatment from existing Tier 1 issued in euros will only amount
to about EUR38bn, thereby incentivising issuers to raise capital
to replace these instruments.
Stangroome added that while it was not clear if an investor
base had been found for AT1, larger banks should be able to
issue. "We are two to three steps closer than we were last
year," he said.
Barclays Bank last week raised a US$2bn perpetual non-call
five-year AT1 that attracted US$10bn of demand, further
demonstrating the market depth for these instruments despite the
fact that the coupon can be deferred at the issuer's discretion.
The deal followed Societe Generale, BBVA and Banco Popular
Espanol, which have also sold AT1 bonds this year.
HSBC has so far focused its capital raising efforts on Tier
2 paper. In September, the bank resuscitated the European
callable Lower Tier 2 market with the sale of a EUR1.5bn 10-year
non-call five issue - the first offering of its kind in nearly
six months.
The Prudential Regulatory Authority appears to take a dim
view of UK banks using the write-down, write-up structure that
was pioneered by Societe Generale for its AT1, but HSBC still
hopes the regulator will allow banks to use it.
He said, however, that this could add complexity when trying
to sell those structures. "Simplicity is the key," he said.
HSBC is not the only issuer eyeing the AT1 market. Federico
Ravera, head of strategic portfolio at UniCredit, said his bank
would look at doing a trade next year, market permitting.
"We like the simple structure, with a temporary write-down
as it gives investors upside potential," he said. "We need
European investors to do their work and to be ready."
Ravera said he expected the tax issues that have been
holding issuance back so far to be resolved by the end of the
year through the legislative framework.