BUCHAREST Nov 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea holds general shareholders meeting on Friday.

Fondul, a $4.9 billion investment fund set up by the government to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, is managed by Franklin Templeton and holds minority stakes in several state-owned companies.

S&P RAISES RATINGS OUTLOOK ON ROMANIA TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday there was a one-in-three chance that it could upgrade Romania's sovereign credit ratings in the second half of 2014.

LEBANON BUYS 20,000 T WHEAT FROM ROMANIA IN TENDER

The Lebanese government's grains buyer has purchased 20,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from Romania in a tender which closed on Wednesday for the same volume, European traders said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European stocks fell on Thursday amid concerns the Federal Reserve would soon start tapering its monetary stimulus, while expectations of another central bank interest rate cut weighed on the forint.

ROMTELECOM

Two consortia filed bids to advise Romania's communications ministry in the sale of its 46 percent stake in telecoms firm Romtelecom, majority-owned by Greek telecom company OTE .

Deutsche Bank is part of one of the consortia and UBS is part of the other. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

