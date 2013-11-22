(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Nov 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea holds
general shareholders meeting on Friday.
Fondul, a $4.9 billion investment fund set up by the
government to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized
under communism, is managed by Franklin Templeton and holds
minority stakes in several state-owned companies.
S&P RAISES RATINGS OUTLOOK ON ROMANIA TO POSITIVE FROM
STABLE
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday there was a
one-in-three chance that it could upgrade Romania's sovereign
credit ratings in the second half of 2014.
LEBANON BUYS 20,000 T WHEAT FROM ROMANIA IN TENDER
The Lebanese government's grains buyer has purchased 20,000
tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from Romania in a tender
which closed on Wednesday for the same volume, European traders
said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European stocks fell on Thursday amid concerns the
Federal Reserve would soon start tapering its monetary stimulus,
while expectations of another central bank interest rate cut
weighed on the forint.
ROMTELECOM
Two consortia filed bids to advise Romania's communications
ministry in the sale of its 46 percent stake in telecoms firm
Romtelecom, majority-owned by Greek telecom company OTE
.
Deutsche Bank is part of one of the consortia and UBS is
part of the other. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
