LONDON Nov 22 The British government said it
would buy 50 million pounds ($80.7 million) of U.N. carbon
credits and cancel them as a way to help fund development and
curb greenhouse gas emissions in poor countries.
The government's Carbon Market Finance initiative will buy
and cancel Certified Emission Reductions (CERs), which are
issued to projects in emerging markets that generate energy from
biogas, solar panels and small hydropower units.
The projects would be registered under the U.N.'s Clean
Development Mechanism (CDM), which has channelled more than $315
billion to carbon-cutting projects in developing countries by
allowing investors to earn credits that they can sell for use in
helping meet emission targets abroad.
Investment under the scheme has dried up as nations wrangle
over setting new emission reduction goals under a global U.N.
deal. Prices of the credits have crashed to less than
50 cents from over 20 euros five years ago, making many projects
unprofitable.
"By channelling this support through the carbon market, the
programme will increase the ability of least developed countries
to access and benefit from carbon finance in the medium to long
term, if and when the market recovers," a government report
said.
The report said 33 million pounds would be spent directly on
the credits, with prices negotiated with each developer.
Most of the remaining funding will be spent on programmes to
help developers get their projects through the complex auditing
process required by the U.N. before credits can be issued.
Britain is one of a handful of European governments that
have pledged to throw a lifeline to the CDM by pledging to pay a
premium over market rates.
