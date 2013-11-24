LONDON Nov 24 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
will probably sell 30 to 50 percent of its stake in the
631 bank branches being rebranded as TSB when the new entity
floats on the stock market in 2014, a newspaper reported.
TSB's Chief Executive Peter Pester told Britain's Sunday
Telegraph that TSB will begin its roadshow relatively soon, with
the listing planned for the middle of next year.
The share sale will also include a retail offering, Pester
said.
Lloyds was ordered to sell the branches by European
regulators as a penalty for receiving a 20-billion-pound ($32
billion) government bailout in the 2008 financial crisis.
Pester also said that in the ten weeks since TSB launched a
new advertising campaign, customers had been signing up for
current accounts twice as quickly as the group had estimated.