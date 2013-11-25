Nov 24 Iran and six world powers clinched a deal curbing the
Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for initial sanctions relief, signalling
the start of a game-changing rapprochement that could reduce the risk of a wider
Middle East war.
For stories, double click on the codes in square brackets:
LATEST NEWS
Tough road ahead after landmark Iran nuclear deal
U.S. and Iran held secret talks on march to nuclear deal
Zarif: Iran will start implementing nuclear agreement in weeks
Israel says Iran nuclear deal a historic mistake
Obama has leeway on Iran, despite U.S. lawmakers' concerns
Senate to weigh six-month window on Iran sanctions
Kerry: U.S. has eyes "wide open" to risks on Iran deal
Turkey calls Iran nuclear deal a positive development
Iran's Arab neighbours keep reservations quiet over nuclear deal
France says Iran deal important step, needs to be monitored
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei welcomes nuclear deal
ANALYSIS/FEATURES
'Great Satan' meets 'Axis of Evil' and strikes a deal
Iran deal seen reducing bomb risk despite Israeli criticism
U.S.-Iran thaw starts to reshape Mideast power balance
Iranians scent brighter future after nuclear deal
Former US hostages: amid rapprochement they still want apologies
Iranian-Americans welcome nuclear deal
ECONOMIC NEWS
Iran nuclear deal shipping insurance element may help oil sales
Iran's rial jumps as nuclear deal fuels economy hopes
Iran oil and energy investment sanctions still in force-U.S.
FACTBOXES
TEXT-Interim nuclear agreement between Iran and six powers
Heightened, vital role for UN inspectors in Iran nuclear deal
TEXT-Joint statement by EU's Ashton and Iran's Zarif
TEXT-U.S. fact sheet on preliminary deal with Iran