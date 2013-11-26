LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic, rated BB-/BB-, is planning to issue a new Eurobond, according to sources.

The sovereign made its debut in the international capital markets in 2007, raising USD1bn through an 8.2% 10-year Eurobond.

The note was trading at a bid price of 115.75 to yield 3.93% on Tuesday morning, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)