DUBLIN Nov 26 Greencore :

* Says FY adjusted eps 14.5 pence (vs 14.0 Reuters forecast)

* FY final dividend of 2.9 pence per share

* FY revenue 1197 pounds (vs 1189 mln Reuters forecast)

* Says enters the new financial year with good momentum in our businesses

* Says yet to be positive impact on UK grocery; sees cost inflation in uk protein, dairy