Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
NEW MINISTERS
Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski is to swear in the
government's new ministers on Wednesday, including the new
finance minister Mateusz Szczurek.
PZU
Standard & Poor's placed Eastern Europe's largest insurer
along side rivals Generali and Santam on
credit watch negative on Tuesday, pending an examination of
their sovereign exposure.
POLKOMTEL
Poland's No.3 mobile operator, which itself is set to be
bought by the country's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat,
is to take over low-tier lender Invest Bank from their co-owner
businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its
sources as saying.
LUKOIL
Russia's No.2 oil producer may buy some gas stations in
Poland as part of its expansion plans, its Central Europe and
Benelux chief Bulat Subaev told daily Rzeczpospolita.
RAFAKO, TAURON
Poland's state development bank BGK will back up the builder
Rafako and its consortium in a contract to build a 910-MW unit
for Tauron's power plant in Jaworzno through providing necessary
bank guarantees, Rafako said late on Tuesday.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX