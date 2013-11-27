BUCHAREST Nov 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
CHINA SEEKS TO BOOST TRADE WITH EX-COMMUNIST EUROPE
China wants to double trading volumes with central and
eastern members of the European Union in the next five years, Li
Keqiang said on his first visit to the former communist bloc as
premier.
WIND ENERGY
China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd has entered a
200 megawatt wind farm development agreement in Romania. The
project's worth amounts to roughly 400 million euros.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, with the
Hungarian forint steady even though the central bank cut its
base rate by 20 basis points, reducing the premium on the
currency.
DUTCH ART HEIST
A Romanian court sentenced the ringleader of a gang that
stole paintings from a Dutch museum in one of the world's
biggest art heists to six years and eight months in prison on
Tuesday.
MOLDOVA
Tiny Moldova will defy Russian pressure and initial an
accord on strengthening ties with the European Union, despite a
change of heart over Europe by its neighbour, Ukraine, Prime
Minister Iurie Leanca said on Tuesday.
The former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, which borders
Ukraine and the EU member Romania, will initial the agreement on
Friday.
COVERED BONDS
Romania's central bank approved a draft law on Tuesday that
changes the way commercial banks issue covered bonds, which are
debt securities backed by cash flows from mortgages, a bank
official was quoted saying. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
ENERGY INVESTMENT
Chinese energy majors have signalled they could invest in
four large energy projects in Romania, including new nuclear
power reactors, with a total investment value at 5 billion
euros, Energy Minister Constantin Nita said. Agrepres
LOANS
* Romania's largest lender, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR),
majority-controlled by Austria's Erste Group Bank
will lend up to 6 million euros to Austrian firm Biogest to
build a 1.5 megawatt biogas station.
* Romanian canned meat maker Scandia Food will borrow 22
million euros from Banca Transilvania to upgrade production
lines and pay off older loans.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 11
