LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Zlomrex International Finance (ZIF), a subsidiary of Polish steel company Cognor, has set the date for a meeting with bondholders to approve a restructuring.

ZIF announced last week that it was seeking a debt exchange with holders of its 8.5% senior secured notes, as it believes it is unable meet its obligations when the notes mature on February 1 2014.

On Tuesday the UK High Court granted ZIF permission to convene a meeting of its bondholders, in order for the creditors to consider and potentially approve ZIF's scheme.

The meeting will be held at law firm White & Case's London office on January 8 2014 at 11:00am.

There is EUR118m outstanding of the senior secured notes, and ZIF is proposing that bondholders receive new senior secured notes and notes which are exchangeable into Cognor shares. Both notes will have a longer maturity than the existing senior secured paper.

ZIF said last week that it has received support letters from creditors holding around 69% of the notes, short of the 75% it needs for the scheme to be approved.

As well as 75% in value, ZIF needs more than 50% of creditors in numbers to approve the plan for it to go through.

The ZIF bonds are now worth little over half their face value, bid at a cash price of 53.5 this morning, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)