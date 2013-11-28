Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
GDP GROWTH
Poland's economic growth is set to accelerate to more than 2
percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, making it possible
the economy will expand 1.3-1.4 percent in 2013, the finance
ministry's chief economist said on Wednesday.
MULTIMEDIA
Poland's No.3 cable operator, Multimedia, wants
to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was
delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed due to
price.
SANTANDER MERGER
Bank Zachodni WBK said on Wednesday it is to pay
2.16 billion zlotys ($697 million) in shares for a 60 percent
stake in Santander Consumer Bank.
