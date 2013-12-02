PARIS Dec 2 French car sales fell in November because of an unfavourable calendar with fewer business days and ongoing weak demand, particularly for foreign car brands, according to industry data published on Monday.

Registrations declined 4.4 percent to 138,298 cars last month after rises in October and September, bringing the decline year-to-date to 7.1 percent, France's CCFA auto industry association said in a statement.

If the data was corrected to include the same number of business days, then registrations rose 5.7 percent.

PSA Peugeot Citroen saw car sales rise 4.5 percent last month, while Renault sales rose 3.8 percent. The French car makers continued to far better than their foreign competitors, who saw car sales drop by 12.9 percent in the month.

A spokesman for the CCFA said on Monday that the association maintained its prediction for a 6 percent drop in annual car registrations this year. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Blaise Robinson)