BUCHAREST Dec 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

PPI

Romania's National Statistics Board will publish October industrial producer prices data at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT REFUSES TO SIGN IMF DEAL OVER TAX HIKES

Romanian centre-right president Traian Basescu said on Monday he would not ratify the leftist government's review of a standby loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission because he opposed the introduction of a new fuel tax.

CHEVRON RESUMES EAST ROMANIAN SHALE GAS SEARCH

U.S. oil major Chevron has resumed its search for shale gas in eastern Romania, it said on Monday, despite opposition from local residents.

ROMANIA SELLS 800 MLN LEI IN TREASURY BILLS DUE IN 2014

Romania sold a planned 800 million lei ($245.73 million) in six-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 2.78 percent. 

ENEL GREEN POWER AGREES 200 MLN EURO LOAN WITH EIB

Italy's biggest renewables company Enel Green Power said on Monday it had received a 200 million euros ($272 million) loan from the European Investment Bank for projects in Romania.

ROMANIA NOVEMBER FX RESERVE FALL TO 32.41 BLN EUROS

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 2.15 billion euros ($2.93 billion) on the month in November to 32.41 billion euros, it said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's forint fell to 8-month lows against the euro on Monday on the prospect of deeper interest rate cuts and benign manufacturing figures from Central Europe offered no lasting support to the region's other currencies.

VOLKSBANK

Volksbank Romania got a capital share increase of 120 million euros ($162.68 million), out of which 61 million euros came from Austrian lender Volksbank that controls a majority stake in the bank. Ziarul Financiar, Page 7

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------