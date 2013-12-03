LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Barclays PLC is poised to price its first euro-denominated Additional Tier 1 bond at a yield of 8% on Tuesday, according to a market source.

The EUR1bn perpetual bond is callable after seven years and is being sold via sole bookrunner Barclays.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are joint lead managers with no books. The bond is expected to price later today.