LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is testing investor interest for a US dollar Additional Tier 1 contingent capital (CoCo) bond at 7.75% area, according to a market source.

Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the bond that is perpetual but callable after 10 years. Barclays, ING, Lloyds Bank, Natixis and Wells Fargo are co-lead managers.

Pricing is expected later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)