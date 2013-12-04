BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
BRUSSELS Dec 4 Dutch lender Rabobank was not part of a cartel of six banks involved in rigging of financial benchmarks, the European Union antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
"Rabobank has not been involved in cartel activity according to our investigation," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.
Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission fined six financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for rigging financial benchmarks.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.