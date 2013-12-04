By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand
LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Real money, hedge fund and equity
investors are expected to be the big players in Bank of
Ireland's remarketing of its state-owned preference shares - an
exercise that will provide the bank with capital until 2016, by
which time it expects to have fully recovered.
The Irish lender announced on Wednesday morning that it
would repay EUR1.8bn of state aid received in 2009 when it was
rescued by the government.
As well as a EUR580m share sale, the bank is remarketing
EUR1.3bn of preference shares at a price of 104.50 area, having
initially marketed them at around 103. At the first update, the
deal had attracted over EUR7.5bn of demand with 280 accounts
involved.
"The market is going bonkers for subordinated debt and there
is no question that this is going to work," said a syndicate
banker. "This is a great buy. It's a credit turnaround story,
and while spreads have compressed massively, there is still some
upside."
Investors shared that view, saying they were impressed with
the bank's handling of the crisis and its future.
"Bank of Ireland has come a long way in restoring its
capital levels, even though asset quality is still a concern,"
said Georg Grodzki, head of fixed income at Legal & General.
"I think investors that are buying this instrument are
taking a bet that the issuer will return to profit and pay them
back in the coming years. There's a reasonable chance that this
will indeed be the case."
This is the second time this year that Bank of Ireland has
turned to the private market to sell down the state's stake in
the bank.
It sold a EUR1bn contingent capital note with a 10% coupon
in January, attracting nearly EUR5bn of demand. The paper went
to hedge funds, asset managers and retail investors.
While that CoCo has an 8.25% Core Tier 1/transitional Common
Equity Tier 1 contingent loss absorption feature, the preference
shares do not include such a provision, potentially making them
more palatable for investors.
The notes also include dividend stopper protection, another
bondholder-friendly feature, as it prevents the bank from
potentially inverting the capital structure.
A banker on the deal, which was jointly structured by Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS and which is being jointly led by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Davy, said the trade was an
efficient way for the bank to bridge a short-term Common Equity
Tier 1 requirement.
The bank has said it plans to derecognise the instrument
from its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by July 2016, unless that
would mean an adequate capital buffer cannot be maintained above
applicable regulatory requirements.
This is a voluntary action taken by the bank. The European
Banking Authority said in October that the notes would be
eligible to be recognised as grandfathered CET1 capital until
December 31 2017, adding that this grandfathering would apply to
state aid instruments and also to instruments remarketed to
private investors.
"BoI will get to the point where it has more than enough
capital, and this trade maximises the tangible book value per
share," said a banker.
AVOIDING THE STEP-UP
The preference shares, issued when the 15% state-owned bank
was rescued in 2009, are being remarketed via a special purpose
vehicle called Baggot Securities Limited, allowing the lender to
avoid a punitive 25% step-up scheduled for the end of the March
2014.
"It's quite common for a bank to use an instrument like
this," said a DCM banker.
"By using the SPV, Bank of Ireland can structure the
preference shares in such a way that the step-up is removed."
The proceeds from the sale will be used by Baggot to acquire
part of the Bank of Ireland 10.25% perpetual non-cumulative
redeemable preference stock that is currently held by the Irish
National Pensions Reserve Fund Commission; Baggot will then
issue perpetual non-cumulative notes secured on the preference
stock to investors.
Baggot has undertaken to waive the step-up. "The terms and
conditions of the deal can't be changed or it would lose its
Common Equity Tier 1 recognition, so by using this orphan SPV,
the step-up can be waived while all of the other terms and
conditions remain the same."
A successful transaction will be considered a milestone for
the bank, the banking sector in general, and the Irish
government ahead of its expected exit from an EUR85bn
international bailout this month.
The Irish lender still has some gaps to fill, as the Irish
central bank said it needed to make extra provisions for loan
losses as part of an industry-wide review.
"Bank of Ireland is almost out of the clutches of the Irish
government. This is a huge signal of strength not only for Bank
of Ireland as a credit but for the government as well," said a
banker.