* Shake-up to connect capital markets to real economy finance
* Smaller banks could issue new covered bond asset class
* Public sector securitisation cleaned up
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Italy is set to reform debt-raising rules to
encourage investors to buy the country's corporate debt, with a package of
measures that give creditors better security, and break down regulatory barriers
to investment. The changes could also have a positive impact for banks sitting
on public sector debt.
While Italy did not suffer the boom and bust of the Spanish and Irish
residential housing markets, small and medium sized companies have struggled
with anaemic growth rates since the eurozone crisis engulfed the country.
Italian banks, under pressure to raise capital, and struggling with
profitability, have been reluctant to lend.
The new rules are therefore partly an attempt to bypass the banking system
entirely, and partly a package to help banks fund their assets more cheaply.
Banks will be able to use SME debt, leases, trade receivables, and shipping
loans to back their bonds, rather than only mortgages or public sector loans
under the current Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) covered bond framework.
"The law adds an alternative to covered bonds, which we could call
'collateralised bonds'", said Annalisa Dentoni Litta, senior counsel at Allen &
Overy in Rome. "It appears that these will be outside the OBG framework, but
also will not be securitisations. These could be accessed by smaller
institutions that cannot meet OBG requirements."
It could also create a two-tier market for Italian covered bonds, with OBGs
trading tighter than the new "collateralised bonds". Fitch said that the new
assets could require more overcollateralisation than OBGs to get to a given
rating level.
Other provisions in the new proposals could cut out the banks entirely.
Securitisation SPVs will be able to buy "mini-bonds", issued by unlisted and
unrated companies, direct from the issuer, rather than via a regulated
institution. This could make the product more attractive to international
investors, and allow portfolio managers to put on leverage against mini-bond
portfolios.
"There's a lot of hype around the mini-bond issue right now, and these
changes can only help investment in the product, but the challenge is to create
simple structures and homogenous asset pools," said Litta.
Research from Italian domestic rating agency Cerved Group published in
October found that no more than 20 mini-bonds had been issued, for a total of
under EUR5bn, and nearly all of these by large companies.
On the investor side, the reforms mean that even if a mini-bond is unlisted,
unrated and held by a single investor, it can, in effect, be treated like a
listed and tradeable bond for reserve purposes. Funds also get a boost, as their
investments get the same protection as securitisation SPVs. This allows, for
example, the management company of the fund to act as loan servicer on the
fund's investments.
SECURITISATION AS PUBLIC DEBT SOLUTION
Among the various changes to the securitisation law are a couple of
technical changes that could have large consequences for banks holding public
sector debt.
Italian public sector bodies generate huge volumes of invoice receivables -
effectively a form of short-term credit - many of which have not been paid on
time, leaving companies out of pocket. This weighs on banks' balance sheets, as
they advance money to public sector suppliers against their invoice assets.
The government announced in April last year it would borrow an extra EUR40bn
to pay off overdue invoices. A few months later in September, the ABI, the
Italian banking association, said it had EUR6.2bn of public administration
credits that were due at the end of 2012 (this excludes receivables which were
discounted, but not assigned to the bank).
Public sector receivables of any sort can be used to back securitisation
transactions, which can then be held on bank balance sheets, or sold off to
third parties. This can protect the banks from losses on the deals, and allow
them to raise external capital.
Historically, however, this has been a specialist market, with several extra
requirements specifically for securitising public debt, such as a requirement to
notarise each loan transfer, and weak enforcement provisions.
"For certain types of deal, especially trade receivables and public
administration assets, this will be particularly helpful," said Litta. "These
changes might push banks to use securitisation more when dealing with their
public assets."
The broader securitisation market will also get stronger legal protection
under the reforms. Changes include removal of clawback risk. Clawback rules
allow Italian borrowers that have prepaid their debts to get some of this money
back if they enter bankruptcy within two years - making the cashflows of
securitisations less certain. Securitisations in Italy often trap cash in the
structures for long periods to cover these clawbacks, resulting in lower returns
for investors and for issuers.
"All of the changes go in the direction of making securitisations more
investor-friendly, or making the framework stronger," said Litta.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson)