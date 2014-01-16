* Says government paying industry for some green levies
* Doesn't offer industry new plans to tackle energy
* Industry: EU rivals face lower energy costs, green levies
By Maytaal Angel and William James
LONDON, Jan 16 UK business secretary Vince Cable
said on Thursday rising energy costs pose a major stumbling
block for the competitiveness of British industry, but stopped
short of offering new government initiatives to tackle the
problem.
Energy prices are high on Britain's political agenda, but
most of the focus so far has been on households, even
though energy-intensive industries (EIIs) such as steel and
chemicals firms pay some of the highest bills in Europe.
"There is a big problem and we recognise that," Cable said
at an industry event in London to mark the launch of a report
commissioned by Tata Steel Europe on foundation
industries' contribution to the UK economy.
"Energy-intensive industry have got special problems arising
from British energy costs. The carbon price floor is pricing in
a disadvantage to UK producers. We recognise that and I think
the core of the industrial strategy for the foundation
industries often revolves around that point."
Recent government data shows UK energy-intensive firms pay
about 30 percent more for electricity bills than their main EU
competitors. British households by contrast pay below the EU
average.
In recognition of the problem, the government last year
launched a multi-million pound compensation scheme to shield
industry from carbon costs embedded in energy bills, and
payments under the scheme have already been made.
However, there is no compensation as yet for green levies
such as the renewables obligation or the UK-specific carbon
price floor.
Cable's pledge of support to industry was dimmed by the fact
that he needs to get both Treasury and the Energy and Climate
Change Department on board in order to launch new concrete
initiatives.
Finance minister George Osborne on Thursday backed Britain's
manufacturing industry, saying it must never be neglected.
However, at a time when the government is focusing its campaign
for re-election on fiscal prudence and spending cuts to restore
balance to Britain's finances, cash to offset the green levies
is likely to be scarce.
Karl-Ulrich Köhler, CEO of Tata Steel Europe, said that
Tata's UK plants face electricity costs up to 50 percent higher
than those in France and Germany.
"We think industrial policy needs attention, we can't just
look at the sexy sectors. The renewables obligation, for
example, is a double digit million pound per annum charge that
is increasing the unlevel playing field we have with our peers,"
Köhler said.
He said he was pleased the government recognised the problem
but said there was still work to be done on winning fresh
concessions.
In October last year, Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest
steel producer, announced plans to cut around 500 jobs in the
UK, blaming a prolonged downturn in steel demand post-2008, as
well as energy and climate policies.
Terry Scuoler, chief executive of EEF, the manufacturers'
organization, said the current projected increases in the carbon
price floor were unsustainable for British industry.
"My view is that the carbon price floor will not be scrapped
but what we've got to secure (is) at least a flattening of the
trajectory. Not to do so would be very damaging for UK
industry," he said.
The UK's carbon price is set to rise from 4.94 pounds per
tonne in 2013 to 18.08 pounds in 2015, meaning the cost of
carbon for British generators could be more than four times
higher than their European rivals. [ID: nL5N0HG105]
According to PwC, authors of the report commissioned by
Tata, foundation industries like metals, chemicals, glass,
cement and wood employ 487,000 people and account for 3 percent
of the UK economy as a whole.