Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): POLAND'S DEBT ISSUES Poland does not plan any more euro or dollar denominated public debt issues in 2014 after it sold bonds worth $2 billion, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said on Thursday night. DATA The central bank will publish November current account data at 1300 GMT. Analysts expect a C/A gap of 1.195 billion euros. PKO Demand for Polish biggest bank's euro-denominated bonds was more than four times higher than the offer and the bank doesn't rule out tapping the market again in the second half of the year, PKO deputy CEO Jakub Papierski said. CYFROWY POLSAT Shareholders in Poland's largest media group agreed to a 6.15 billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue to buy the country's No.3 mobile operator Polkomtel in a share-swap deal. WARSAW BOURSE The Warsaw bourse hopes to conclude a tie-up with Vienna's stock exchange this year and is awaiting approval from its supervisory board to begin the second stage of talks, its CEO said on Thursday.