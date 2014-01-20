LONDON Jan 20 Royal Dutch Shell's head
of international upstream activities, Andy Brown, is to take
extended leave, effective immediately, to recuperate from a
recent medical procedure, the oil company said on Monday.
Brown is one of Shell's top ranking executives on an
executive committee of seven people under Ben van Beurden, who
took over as chief executive at the beginning of the year and
who last week warned that fourth quarter profits would be below
his expectations.
During his recuperation and until his return to work,
Maarten Wetselaar, executive vice president of Integrated Gas
and former head of finance for the upstream international
division that Brown heads, will take Brown's place, in addition
to carrying out his regular duties, Shell said.