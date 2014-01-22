PARIS Jan 22 European exchange Euronext said on Wednesday it will launch this year futures and options for rapeseed meal and oil to add to its existing market for rapeseed grain.

Euronext, part of U.S-based IntercontinentalExchange Group, said in a statement its rapeseed derivatives had enjoyed strong growth and that the new products would notably facilitate hedging in the biodiesel sector, which uses rapeseed oil as a feedstock.