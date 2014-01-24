Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PKN Poland's largest refiner posted a 422 million zlotys ($138.1 million) net loss in the fourth quarter of 2013 due to record-low refining margins, the company said on Friday. DATA The Polish statistics office will publish December retail sales and unemployment data at 0900 GMT, with analysts expecting a 7-percent annual pick-up in retail and the unemployment rate at 13.6 percent. SHALE GAS Gas explorer San Leon Energy announced a successful shale test in Poland on Thursday, saying the project was the most commercially advanced in the country, improving prospects for Polish shale gas. ECONOMY Polish economy is faring better than anticipated and its recovery will be accompanied by subdued inflation and a stable zloty currency despite risks from U.S. monetary policy, central banker Andrzej Raczko said on Thursday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX