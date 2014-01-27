Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): BANK ZACHODNI Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK says there has been a clear pick-up in investment credit in the last month or two, boding well for economic growth ahead, the bank's chief executive told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview. Mateusz Morawiecki also said that his bank wants to achieve a 20 percent return on equity in 2015. He added the bank aimed to have a double-digit market share ahead (compared with 8.5 now). OPINION POLL Poland's main opposition party the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) was ahead of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, a fresh poll by Homo Homini for the daily Rzeczpospolita showed on Monday. BANKING SECTOR France's BNP Paribas, which has recently agreed to buy the Polish business of its Dutch rival Rabobank BGZ, will probably be interested in more acquisitions in Poland in the future, BGZ chief executive Jozef Wancer was quoted as saying by daily Rzeczpospolita. PENSIONS AND TRIBUNAL President Bronislaw Komorowski, who after signing the new, controversial pension law in December promised to send it to the Constitutional Tribunal for review to ensure it is in line with the Constitution, has not done so yet, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Monday, without quoting any reason for the delay. NETIA Polish telecom group Netia is aiming at dividing its structure into two clear units which is widely seen as an attempt to make its future acquisition easier, daily Parkiet wrote. Its chief executive is quoted as saying by the daily that the new structure offers flexibility in case of future consolidation possibilities. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX