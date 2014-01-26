ABU DHABI Jan 26 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said on Sunday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 40 percent to 879 million dirhams ($237 million) from 628 million dirhams a year ago.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank on average to earn 783.5 million dirhams in the quarter.

The United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by market value said in a bourse statement that its full-year profit attributed to equity holders rose to 3.37 billion dirhams last year from 2.74 billion dirhams in 2012. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)