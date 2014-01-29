Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly decided to back out of its Egyptian
investment due to political uncertainty, daily Rzeczpospolita
quoted the company's press office as saying.
ENEA
Polish utility Enea plans to invest around 20 billion zlotys
($6.5 billion) in energy production and distribution by 2020,
daily Parkiet quoted the group's chief executive as saying.
NUCLEAR ENERGY
Poland plans to build its first nuclear power block by 2024
at a cost of 40-60 billion zlotys, Gazeta Wyborcza daily quoted
government documents.
MOBILE FREQUENCIES
Polish telecoms watchdog expects a new player to appear in
the upcoming auction for new mobile broadband frequencies, with
the 1.8 billion zloty price a minimum target, the regulator's
chief told daily Rzeczpospolita.
