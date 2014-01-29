LONDON Jan 29 Turkey's credit default swaps fell to a three-week low on Wednesday while South Africa's debt insurance costs also fell after the Turkish central bank surprised the market with aggressive interest rate hikes.

Turkey's 5-year CDS fell 24 basis points from Tuesday's close to 233 bps, according to Markit.

Turkish sovereign dollar bond yield spreads over U.S Treasuries tightened 20 bps on the benchmark EMBI Global index to 306 bps.

The CDS for South Africa, which has a monetary policy decision later on Wednesday, fell 15 bps to 206 bps.