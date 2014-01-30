Bear shot dead at German zoo after escaping from cage
BERLIN, March 11 A brown bear broke out of its cage at a zoo in northern Germany on Saturday and was shot dead by a zoo keeper after shocked visitors were led to safety, police said.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): 2013 GDP The statistics office will release a preliminary estimate of 2013 gross domestic product at 0900 GMT. 2014 GDP Poland's economic growth should rise to around 3 percent in 2014, above the 2.5 percent target envisaged in the budget, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday. ALLIANZ AND BPH Allianz's Polish arm is leading the race to buy GE Money's BPH investment fund BPH TFI, according to sources quoted by Puls Biznesu. The daily also reported that offers to buy the fund ranged from 130 million zlotys to 150 million zlotys ($42.06-48.53 million). For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0910 Polish zlotys)
BERLIN, March 11 A brown bear broke out of its cage at a zoo in northern Germany on Saturday and was shot dead by a zoo keeper after shocked visitors were led to safety, police said.
ESSEN, Germany, March 11 German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
* Poland's largest software firm Asseco Poland sells 51 percent of shares in Russian subsidiary R-Style Softlab JSC to three individuals for total of 71 million zlotys ($17.5 million)