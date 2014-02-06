BRIEF-Remedis FY net loss widens to 571,612 zlotys
* FY net loss of 571,612 zlotys ($144,921) versus loss of 450,492 zlotys a year ago
BUDAPEST Feb 6 Hungary's FHB Bank has bought a 25 percent stake in the savings bank Takarekbank through a 252 million-forint ($1.1 million) capital increase, FHB said in a statement on Thursday.
A spokesman for FHB declined to say whether FHB also wants to buy the stake in Takarekbank which the state plans to sell.
Before the capital increase the state held a stake of more than 35 percent in Takarekbank through state development bank MFB and a further 19.3 percent stake via the state-owned Hungarian Post. ($1=225.5708 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Profit for year increased by 25.19% year-on-year to approximately rmb2,088.49 million
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.