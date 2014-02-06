BUDAPEST Feb 6 Hungary's FHB Bank has bought a 25 percent stake in the savings bank Takarekbank through a 252 million-forint ($1.1 million) capital increase, FHB said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokesman for FHB declined to say whether FHB also wants to buy the stake in Takarekbank which the state plans to sell.

Before the capital increase the state held a stake of more than 35 percent in Takarekbank through state development bank MFB and a further 19.3 percent stake via the state-owned Hungarian Post. ($1=225.5708 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)