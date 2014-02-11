LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Investors have flooded BBVA's new euro-denominated contingent capital (CoCo) bond with over EUR11bn of demand, allowing guidance to be revised to 7.125% area, according to a lead manager.

The perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 deal will price within 0.125% of the revised guidance range later on Tuesday via joint bookrunners Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)