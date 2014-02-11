BRIEF-Chaparral Energy says court confirms co’s reorganization plan
* Chaparral expects to emerge from chapter 11 by end of this month
LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Investors have flooded BBVA's new euro-denominated contingent capital (CoCo) bond with over EUR11bn of demand, allowing guidance to be revised to 7.125% area, according to a lead manager.
The perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 deal will price within 0.125% of the revised guidance range later on Tuesday via joint bookrunners Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.
HAMBURG, March 13 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has reached agreement to purchase the factory of German grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Monday.
* Judicial appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator of Klitsch GmbH, a 100 percent unit of uhr.de AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)