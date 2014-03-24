Further to the public announcement on 6 March 2014 of the
intention to complete a share capital increase via a
non-preemptive issue of ordinary shares (the "Equity Offering"),
today Piraeus Bank (the "Bank") announces the commencement of
the book-building process for investors outside Greece in
connection with the Equity Offering. The board of directors of
the Bank will seek authorization from the scheduled
extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM"), which
will convene on 28 March 2014 to proceed with the Equity
Offering and determine its timing and specific terms and intends
to propose a total proceeds amount of up to 1.75 billion. In
addition to the book-building process for investors outside
Greece, the Equity Offering is expected to include, subject to
the authorization from the scheduled EGM and all necessary
regulatory approvals, the solicitation of investors in Greece
through a public offering.
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Deutsche Bank AG
London Branch and Goldman Sachs International will act as Joint
Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Mediobanca-Banca
di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. and UBS Limited will act as Joint
Bookrunners for the Equity Offering, and BNP Paribas will act as
Co-Lead Manager, in each case in connection with investors
outside of Greece.
The new shares are being sold to qualified institutional buyers
in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and offered and sold
outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the
Securities Act of 1933. The new shares have not been registered
under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws
and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent
registration or an applicable exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state
laws.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy the new shares or any other
securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or
sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful.