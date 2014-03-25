BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has started marketing a new five-year senior unsecured euro benchmark bond for pricing later today.
The troubled Italian lender mandated Banca IMI, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, MPS Capital Services and RBS on Monday for the new transaction.
The issue is being marketed at 290bp area over mid-swaps and has expected B2/BBB/BBB ratings from Moody's/Fitch/DBRS. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.