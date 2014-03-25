LAGOS, March 25 The Nigerian unit of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on Tuesday reported 2013 pretax profit up 3.4 percent to 4.31 billion naira ($26 million), from 4.17 billion naira the previous year.

Turnover grew 15.3 percent to 29.18 billion naira during the period, compared with 25.31 billion naira a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 165.19 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Goodman)