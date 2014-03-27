LONDON, March 27 British workplace pension schemes that automatically enrol their members will be subject to a 0.75 percent annual charge cap from April 2015, the UK pensions minister told the House of Commons on Thursday.

The charge cap is the toughest of the three the government had been considering, with other options being a 1 percent cap or a looser "comply or explain" rule, which would have allowed schemes to charge higher fees if they could justify them.

"We are going to put charges in a vice and we will tighten the pressure year after year," Webb said.

The cap will apply to all defined contribution pension schemes used for auto-enrolment but will not yet apply to "legacy schemes". (Reporting By Jemima Kelly and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Chris Vellacott)