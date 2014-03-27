PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 27 British workplace pension schemes that automatically enrol their members will be subject to a 0.75 percent annual charge cap from April 2015, the UK pensions minister told the House of Commons on Thursday.
The charge cap is the toughest of the three the government had been considering, with other options being a 1 percent cap or a looser "comply or explain" rule, which would have allowed schemes to charge higher fees if they could justify them.
"We are going to put charges in a vice and we will tighten the pressure year after year," Webb said.
The cap will apply to all defined contribution pension schemes used for auto-enrolment but will not yet apply to "legacy schemes". (Reporting By Jemima Kelly and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Chris Vellacott)
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 Stone Milliner, one of Europe's best-performing hedge funds that bets on macroeconomic events, lost 2.1 percent in the first two months of 2017, its worst start to a year, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.