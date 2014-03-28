BRUSSELS, March 28 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom said on Friday it had agreed to sell its French IT services unit Telindus France to French group Vivendi for 95 million euros ($130.7 million) in cash.

In 2013, Telindus France had revenues of 231 million euros and generated a core profit of 11 million euros.

Belgacom said the deal would need to be approved by competition authorities. ($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham)