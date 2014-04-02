LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Leveraged finance veteran Ian Gilday is departing Goldman Sachs to take up a role at rival bank Morgan Stanley, according to multiple market sources.

Gilday was Goldman Sachs' former head of EMEA syndicate and leveraged capital markets, but assumed a new role at the bank last year as head of origination for collateralised loan obligations in the region.

The sources did not know what role Gilday will assume at Morgan Stanley, but several said that it could be filling the hole left by Mark Walsh's departure.

Mark Walsh left his role as co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley in August 2013 to take up a new position at Credit Suisse.

Following his departure Matt Naber, who was co-head of leveraged finance and acquisition finance along with Walsh, became sole head of Morgan Stanley's European leveraged finance and acquisition finance team.

Gilday joined Goldman in 2005. Prior to that he headed up the European leveraged capital markets team at Merrill Lynch.

Gilday, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)