MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Leveraged finance veteran Ian Gilday is departing Goldman Sachs to take up a role at rival bank Morgan Stanley, according to multiple market sources.
Gilday was Goldman Sachs' former head of EMEA syndicate and leveraged capital markets, but assumed a new role at the bank last year as head of origination for collateralised loan obligations in the region.
The sources did not know what role Gilday will assume at Morgan Stanley, but several said that it could be filling the hole left by Mark Walsh's departure.
Mark Walsh left his role as co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley in August 2013 to take up a new position at Credit Suisse.
Following his departure Matt Naber, who was co-head of leveraged finance and acquisition finance along with Walsh, became sole head of Morgan Stanley's European leveraged finance and acquisition finance team.
Gilday joined Goldman in 2005. Prior to that he headed up the European leveraged capital markets team at Merrill Lynch.
Gilday, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.