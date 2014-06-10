Notification of regulated information of the Law 3556/2007

10.06.2014 In accordance with Law 3556/2007 (art. 9 and 11), in conjunction with the Decision No. 1/434/03.07.2007 and Circular no 33/03.07.2007 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Forthnet S.A. ("Forthnet") announces the following on the basis of the notifications (TR-1 forms) dated 10.06.2014 that it has received from Vodafone-Panafon S.A. ("Vodafone Greece") and VODAFONE GROUP PLC ("VODAFONE"), the latter made on account of VODAFONE and on behalf of a chain of companies controlled by VODAFONE ("Vodafone Subsidiaries"):

(a) Under the terms of an agreement dated 04.06.2014 between Vodafone Greece and Wind Hellas Telecommunications S.A. ("Wind Hellas"), Vodafone Greece has been granted an option to acquire 14,584,853 ordinary shares of Forthnet which are owned by Wind and correspond to 13.25% of the total share capital and voting rights of Forthnet. This option is exercisable one year after the date of the above agreement.

(b) If the above option is exercised, the direct participation of Vodafone Greece and the indirect participation of VODAFONE and the Vodafone Subsidiaries in Forthnet will reach 19.75% from 6.51% of the total share capital and voting rights of Forthnet.