BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
Alpha Bank successfully issued a Euro 500 million senior unsecured bond, with a 3-year maturity and 3.5% yield to maturity. The book building reached Euro 2 billion within a few hours (which translates to an oversubscription by 4 times). The high participation by institutional investors coming from 15 countries confirms the great appeal of the bond offering to the international investors' community. The investors' high interest was also confirmed in a series of meetings to selected financial centres (roadshow in London, Paris and Milan) that preceded the transaction. Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan Mediobanca acted as joint Book runners of the transaction.
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.